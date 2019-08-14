Iranian wrestlers bag 2 gold at 2019 Junior World C’ships

Iran’s Abbas Ali Foroutan defended his world junior title at 97kg with a punishing 10-0 win over Cuba’s Yonger Bastida Pomares in the final. The United World Wrestilng praised the Foroutan’s performance, writing, “Foroutanrami was clearly on another level than Bastida Pomares, and it was apparent from the opening whistle of the 97kg finals.”

Amirhossein Maghsoudi snatched another gold for Iran with an 8-4 win against Russia’s Kurban Shiraev in 61kg finals.

And in 70kg category, Iran’s Mohmmadsadegh Firouzpour won a bronze medal of 70kg by defeating Azerbaijan’s Ashraf Ashirov 5-4 in the third-place playoff.

The 2019 edition of World Junior Championships kicked off on August 12 in Estonia’s Tallinn in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s categories. The event will end on August 18.

Here are full results of five categories on Tuesday according to UWW:

57kg

GOLD - Toshiya ABE (JPN) df. Vitali ARUJAU (USA), 2-2

BRONZE - Vrezh GEVORGYAN (ARM) df. Adlan ASKAROV (KAZ), 9-7

BRONZE - Akhmed IDRISOV (RUS) df. Vijay Bajirao PATIL (IND), 10-0

65kg

GOLD - Amirhossein Azim MAGHSOUDI (IRI) df. Kurban SHIRAEV (RUS), 8-4

BRONZE - Turan BAYRAMOV (AZE) df. Ahmet Salim YIGIT (TUR), 8-0

BRONZE - Syrbaz TALGAT (KAZ) df. Vazgen TEVANYAN (ARM), 4-3

70kg

GOLD - Erik ARUSHANIAN (UKR) df. Vasile DIACON (MDA), 6-5

BRONZE - Mohmmadsadegh FIROUZPOURBANDPEI (IRI) df. Ashraf ASHIROV (AZE), 5-4

BRONZE - Alan KUDZOEV (RUS) df. Omer Faruk CAYIR (TUR), 10-7

79kg

GOLD - Amkhad TASHUKHADZHIEV (RUS) df. Bagrati GAGNIDZE (GEO), 7-1

BRONZE - Abubakr ABAKAROV (AZE) df. Arman AVAGYAN (ARM), 6-4

BRONZE - Milan MESTER (HUN) df. Max KASPEROVICH (ISR), 2-0

97kg

GOLD - Abbas Ali FOROUTANRAMI (IRI) df. Yonger Pauli BASTIDA POMARES (CUB), 10-0

BRONZE - Makhsud VEYSALOV (UZB) df. Akash ANTIL (IND), 9-3

BRONZE - Feyzullah AKTURK (TUR) df. Reheman RUSIDANMU (CHN), 11-1

