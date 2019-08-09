Iranian wrestlers win seven medals at 2019 Tbilisi Grand Prix

In the Greco-Roman competitions, Pouya Naserpour and Amin Kaviani Nejad snatched two gold medals at 55kg and 72kg categories respectively. Saman Abdevali and Meisam Delkhani bagged bronze medals of 63kg.

In the freestyle event, the gold medal of 79kg went to Iran’s Younes Emami. Bahman Teimouri and Mohammadbagher Yakhkeshi received a silver and a bronze respectively in 79kg and 61kg.

Tbilisi Grand Prix of V. Balavadze and G. Kartozia kicked off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on August 7 and it will wrap up on August 11. The event is underway in both Greco-Roman and freestyle categories.

