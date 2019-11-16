Teams learn fate at 2019 Greco-Roman World Cup in Tehran

The World Cup will be held in 12000-seater Azadi Stadium in Tehran from Nov. 28 to 29 with eight teams in participation.

According to the United World Wrestling, the eight best teams of 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan could compete in the World Cup in pre-determined groups based on the teams’ rankings in Nur-Sultan. Based on the UWW regulations, World Cup groups consist of the first, fourth, fifth, and eight teams, and second, third, sixth, and seventh teams of 2019 World Championships. Hungary has canceled its participation and has been replaced by China.

Accordingly, two groups for Tehran World Cup is as follows:

Group A: Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cuba

Group B: Uzbekistan, Georgia, Japan, China

The teams will compete in a round-robin format in the group stage. Group winners will make it to the final and runner-ups will compete for the bronze.

