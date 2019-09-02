All-out Iran-Russia cooperation in interest of all countries: Zarif

Zarif made the remarks in a joint conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow this afternoon.

The Iran-Russia joint cooperation commission has had a special role in expanding the relations between the two countries, the Iranian top diplomat said, adding that the Iranian energy minister is accompanying him during the Russia visit to exchange views with his Russian counterpart.

He further described Iran’s relations with Russia to be at an acceptable level, adding that an Iranian delegation have gone to France to test level of EU countries’ commitments to the JCPOA.

He added that the Americans have created obstacles for relations of some countries such as Russia and China with Iran.

Zarif went on to say that if the Europeans fail to abide by their commitment by a certain date Iran has set for them, Iran will definitely take the third step to reduce its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, he added that if the Europeans fully abide by their commitments under the JCPOA, Iran will be ready to fully implement the deal.

The Iranian top diplomat referred to the meetings between the Iranian ministers who are accompanying him during the trip with their Russian counterparts as a sign of Iran-Russia strategic and deep-rooted relations.

He also pointed to Russia and China as two of the remaining signatories to the JCPOA and the role they play in preserving the deal, saying that those two major countries have maintained their relations with Tehran despite US pressures.

Elsewhere, Zarif said that in the meeting with FM Lavrov, they had touched upon energy security, saying that Iran welcomes Russian plan to safeguard security in the Persian Gulf.

Zarif said that Iran has made suggestions with regard to stability in the Persian Gulf and has expressed readiness to sign non-aggression pacts with the neighboring Persian Gulf countries while it sees Russian plan close to its own suggestions.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to condemn the US and Israel so-called peace plan for Palestine dubbed as the Deal of the Century, adding that the situation in Afghanistan and the very dangerous situation in Yemen are a matter of concern and have prompted Iran and Russia to hold talks as two neighboring countries.

At the end, Zarif pointed out that the talks with the Russian side earlier today were very constructive with positive results for bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

He also said that Iran and Russian cooperation would certainly be useful in enhancing peace and stability in the region.

