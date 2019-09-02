Russia welcomes steps to overcome impasse around JCPOA: Lavrov

“We follow and look at how the situation is developing, we welcome this if the steps are aimed at overcoming the current impasse, returning to the implementation of activities that are consistent with the JCPOA,” Lavrov said in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Monday.

The top diplomats met today to discuss international problems, including the situation surrounding the nuclear deal, the Syrian settlement, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Zarif, who had visited a number of regional, European and East Asian countries in the past two weeks, traveled to Moscow late Sunday in continuation of the Islamic Republic’s talks with partners to find solutions to preserve the JCPOA.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also departed Tehran for Paris on Monday to hold talks with French officials regarding the issue.

Iran warned on Monday the European signatories of the nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if they once again fail to meet its demands.

Frustrated with Europe’s lack of action, Iran announced earlier this year that it would cut back on its JCPOA commitments using the mechanisms defined in the deal if its demands are not met after a 60-day ultimatum that started in May.

As a first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to beyond the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA. Next, it announced that it had begun enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA-limit of 3.76 percent.

MNA/IRN83462240