Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian ocean: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has been quoted by TASS news agency as saying that Russia and Iran are planning to hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Monday in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, Zarif said that Tehran welcomed a Russian proposal for ensuring security in the Gulf.

The Iranian foreign minister said that Iran has made suggestions with regard to stability in the Persian Gulf and has expressed readiness to sign non-aggression pacts with the neighboring Persian Gulf countries while it sees Russian plan close to its own suggestions.

