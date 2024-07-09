Iran, Russia partnership treaty to be signed ASAP

"The two presidents discussed and agreed that they will sign it at the earliest convenience, which will be negotiated via diplomatic channels," Zamir Kabulov said.

He added that the document is currently being prepared.

Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral relations. In a phone call, the two sides voiced their countries' readiness to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in late October.

SD/PR