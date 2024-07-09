  1. Politics
Senior Russian diplomat:

Iran, Russia partnership treaty to be signed ASAP

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – The treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership of Russia and Iran will be signed at the earliest convenience, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said.

"The two presidents discussed and agreed that they will sign it at the earliest convenience, which will be negotiated via diplomatic channels," Zamir Kabulov said.

He added that the document is currently being prepared.

 Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral relations. In a phone call, the two sides voiced their countries' readiness to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in late October.

