1 September 2019 - 20:57

Zarif departs for Moscow with talks on bilateral, regional issues on agenda

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the head of a high-ranking political delegation left Tehran for Russian capital of Moscow minutes ago.

The Iranian foreign minister is planned to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation and some other regional issues.

According to a statement by the Russian foreign ministry, the JCPOA, the situation in the Persian Gulf, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen are the topics on the agenda of the two top diplomats during the talks.

Before embarking on the trip to Russia, Zarif told reporters on Monday afternoon after attending a meeting at the parliament that Iran has all-out and strategic relations with Russia and unlike its relations with Europeans.

