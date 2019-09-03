  1. Politics
Dhaka, FM Zarif’s next stop

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Moscow for the Bangladesh Tuesday noon in continuation of Tehran's diplomatic talks with partners on bilateral and international issues.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif will visit the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to hold high-level talks with senior officials of the East Asian country.

The Iranian diplomat will also attend the third IORA Blue Economy Ministerial Conference, which will be held in Dhaka on September 4-5.

He will hold meetings with the participating figures from different countries on the sidelines of the event.

Zarif visited Moscow on Monday, heading and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the expansion of "mutual ties as well as the latest developments of the JCPOA implementation and regional tension relief."

