Dhaka, FM Zarif’s next stop

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif will visit the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to hold high-level talks with senior officials of the East Asian country.

The Iranian diplomat will also attend the third IORA Blue Economy Ministerial Conference, which will be held in Dhaka on September 4-5.

He will hold meetings with the participating figures from different countries on the sidelines of the event.

Zarif visited Moscow on Monday, heading and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the expansion of "mutual ties as well as the latest developments of the JCPOA implementation and regional tension relief."

MNA/IRN83463733