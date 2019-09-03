'Necessary to find way to counter US, or JCPOA won't be only loss'

"America's actions are not only a blow to the JCPOA, but to the whole framework of international law. That is why, if we do not find a way to counteract the United States, the JCPOA will not be the only loss. Therefore, we share the same views with Russia on this issue", Sputnik quoted Zarif as telling the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Zarif arrived in Moscow on Monday, heading a high-ranking political delegation. The visit, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, aims at holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on expansion of "mutual ties as well as the latest developments of the JCPOA implementation and regional tension relief."

Elsewhere, reacting to reports that the United Kingdom might deploy drones in the Persian Gulf to boost surveillance of UK-flagged ships, Zarif said the alleged move will not make the region safer.

"Our region will not be safe if military presence there expands. Boosting military contingent in the Persian Gulf will lead to insecurity in the region," Zarif said in Moscow.

The foreign minister further stressed that security in the Persian Gulf could not be ensured without Iran's engagement.

