Zarif to visit Bangladesh, Indonesia; followed by probable visit to NY: FM spox

In a Sunday statement, spokesman Mousavi said that foreign minister Javad Zarif will embark on a trip to Bangladesh and Indonesia on Tuesday in continuation of his consultations within the framework of balanced active diplomacy with friend countries.

On the visit to Bangladesh, the foreign ministry spokesman said in addition to the bilateral meetings on the trip, the foreign minister will attend and address a regional meeting of the Indian Ocean Commission (COI).

Concerning Zarif’s visit to Indonesia, Mousavi stated that Zarif will hold talks with the high-ranking officials of the most populous Islamic country on bilateral relations and developments in the Islamic world.

The Iranian foreign minister is on the way to Moscow in continuation of his recent Asian tour to China, Japan and Malaysia. He had been on tours to Southern Persian Gulf countries of Qatar and Kuwait followed by a Scandinavian tour to Finland, Norway and Sweden before the latest East and Southeast Asian tour. The European tour ended with his double visits to France at the invitation of his French counterpart.

According to the foreign ministry spokesman, if all goes well, the top diplomat will head a delegation to New York despite recent US restrictions on him.

