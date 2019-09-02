Tehran not to forget friends who show support in hard times: Zarif

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow, Zarif said that bilateral ties, regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest will be discussed with Russian officials during the visit.

He went on to say that during this visit which is being made on the eve of Astana summit, required arrangements regarding regional issues, with a special focus on Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Referring to the status of Iran nuclear deal, Zarif said that he has held talks last week with his Chinese counterpart on the issue and will confer on the latest development of JCPOA with FM Sergey Lavrov here in Russia.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian also accompanies Zarif in Moscow as the head of Iran-Russia joint economic commission.

The Moscow visit comes in continuation of Zarif’s recent Asian tour to China, Japan and Malaysia. He had been on tours to Southern Persian Gulf countries of Qatar and Kuwait followed by a Scandinavian tour to Finland, Norway and Sweden before the latest East and Southeast Asian tour. The European tour ended with his double visits to France at the invitation of his French counterpart.

