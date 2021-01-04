Tehran ready to negotiate with Riyadh

Speaking in an interview with the Kuwaiti Al-Rai newspaper, the Iranian Ambassador in Kuwait City Mohamad Irani expressed his views on regional and non-regional issues.

Answering a question about the possibility of reviving the nuclear deal after Biden’s take over, he said that if the United States returns to the nuclear deal, Iran will fulfill its obligations, but in Iran's view, returning to the table of JCPOA does not require preconditions.

Referring to the summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council which will be held tomorrow, the Iranian envoy stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any attempt to bridge the gap, unite and unify the views of the countries in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the largest neighbor of the Persian Gulf countries, strives for the best relations with its neighbors and emphasizes strengthening security and stability in the region as well as peaceful coexistence with neighboring countries.

Regarding relations with Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic does not believe in severing relations with this country. Iran considers this country an important and large country in the region, he said, adding, "We believe that within the framework of joint cooperation, bilateral problems and regional crises can be resolved."

"We have repeatedly expressed our readiness to discuss the allegations and all disputed issues at the negotiating table", he added.

He also considered the US presence in the region as a source of tension and instability, stressing, “The demand of the nations of the region, including the people of Iraq is that the Americans must leave the region soon.”

Stating that the US assassination of top Iranian Commander General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is a clear example of such instability in the region he said, today both Iran and Iraq are overwhelmed with grief and sorrow, but this has led to the unity of the two nations.



RHM/FNA13991015000041