Iran-Russia relations benefit international peace, security: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in an interview with IRNA news agency after his visit to Moscow and holding talks and a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Zarif said that Iran-Russia relations have been growing to a considerable degree over the past six years.

The Foreign Minister noted that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual interests and mutual understanding of international issues, and this situation is unprecedented in the history of relations between the two countries since the Islamic Revolution Iran in 1979.

Zarif said that the today’s cooperation between Iran and Russia on bilateral, regional and international stages is in the interest of the region and international peace and security, and certainly, in Iran’s interest.

