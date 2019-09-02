Iran willing to give diplomacy another chance: FM spox

“On Monday, DIPLOMACY in Moscow, Paris & Vienna will be pursued. Despite all the hardships of this trajectory, Iran is willing to give Diplomacy, Engagement and Dialogue another chance,” Mousavi tweeted on Monday.

However, he added, “Let's bear in mind that opportunities pass like clouds.”

The Iranian spokesman was referring to the Iranian top authorities’ busy schedules in recent days who have been making every effort to salvage the nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had visited a number of regional, European and East Asian countries in the past two weeks, traveled to Moscow late Sunday in continuation of the Islamic Republic’s talks with partners to find solutions to preserve the JCPOA.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also departed Tehran for Paris on Monday to hold talks with French officials regarding the issue.

Iran has warned the European signatories of the nuclear deal that it will not hesitate to take the third step in reducing its commitments under the agreement if they once again fail to meet its demands.

However, Tehran says that if the European countries take proper action to live up to their own obligations, Iran may cancel its decision to take the third step.

Ever since announcing his departure from the deal, Trump has tried to block trade between Iranian and European companies by imposing sanctions that target a wide range of Iranian exports, including its crude oil.

The European signatories of the deal refused to follow Trump’s suit and said they would try to salvage the deal by protecting European businesses through a special payment channel, called INSTEX.

Months after unveiling the Europeans' solution to the sanctions, Iran has yet to reap any benefits from it.

Frustrated with Europe’s lack of action, Iran announced earlier this year that it would cut back on its JCPOA commitments using the mechanisms defined in the deal if its demands are not met after a 60-day ultimatum that started in May.

As a first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to beyond the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA. Next, it announced that it had begun enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA-limit of 3.76 percent.

