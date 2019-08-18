Iran, Afghanistan ink MoU on electricity cooperation

In the memorandum of understanding, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of "repairing the worn out power transmission equipment", "construction of armor lines", "synchronization of two countries' grids" and other issues related to the electricity industry.

The MoU was signed on Sunday in Kabul by the electricity and energy deputy of the Iranian energy minister Homayoun Haeri and the Director General of Tavanir Organization Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh on the Iranian side and Amanallah Ghaleb, the Director General of Afghanistan Electricity Company on the Afghan side.

The deputy Iranian energy minister arrived in Afghanistan on Saturday at the head of an energy delegation on a two-day visit. The Iranian delegation’s visit comes after the visit of Iranian energy minister and the head of the joint Iran-Afghanistan economic commission to Kabul recently.

KI/IRN83442312