MoU inked between Iran, Afghanistan to provide electricity exchange possibility

He made the remarks on the sideline of inking a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Afghanistan and added, “the MoU was drawn up between the two countries on March 10, 2019, the issue of which will result in friendly and amicable relationship for Iran and Afghanistan.”

Synchronization of power grid and increasing electrical connections between Iran and Afghanistan were the main topics as highlighted in the MoU, the deputy energy minister added.

The MoU can cause private sectors of the two countries to be supported duly, he said, adding, “accordingly, Iran’s private sector can participate in Afghanistan’s electricity projects.”

In addition, this MoU can bring about suitable condition for Afghanistan to have electrical connection both with Iran and Turkmenistan, the Deputy Minister of Energy Haeri added.

