17 August 2019 - 10:56

Iranian delegation arrives in Kabul for energy talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – A high-ranking delegation from Iran’s Energy Ministry arrived in Kabul Saturday morning to hold talks with senior Afghan officials on the future of energy ties between the two neighbors.

Headed by Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity Homayoun Haeri, the delegation will hold separate meetings with Afghani energy officials with a focus on finding the ways to facilitate electricity trades between the two countries.

Mohammad Hassan Motevali Zadeh, the head of the government-affiliated Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (Tavanir) is accompanying the deputy minister in this trip.

The largest exporter and importer of electricity in the Middle East, Iran plays a central role in power supply in the region.

It exports power to Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan. Under swap deals, Iran exports electricity to Armenia and Azerbaijan in winter and imports in summer.

