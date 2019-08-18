Peace without Afghan nation’s involvement ‘meaningless’: Rouhani

“Any peace without the vote of the Afghan nation and their representatives is meaningless and surely it will not last,” he said on Sunday while receiving credentials of newly-appointed Afghan ambassador to Iran Abdulghafour Lival.

“Tehran supports Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and unity and is always ready to help establish lasting security and peace in the country,” Rouhani highlighted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces in any regional countries creates problems and we are certain that the military presence of the US in Afghanistan is not beneficial to the security in the country and its people,” he said, Iranian President's Office reported.

Rouhani added, “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been alongside the people of Afghanistan and we have given service to the dear people of Afghanistan like our own people."

Tehran is ready to strengthen sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “Sustainable security will encourage Afghan immigrants to go back to their homeland and enhance trade relations and investment in both countries."

Stressing the need for unity among different ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan, Rouhani said that “Shia and Sunni, and different religious groups must feel that they are members of a big family named Afghanistan."

Condemning the recent terrorist acts in Afghanistan, Rouhani said, “any terrorist act by any group is condemned by Iran and Tehran is determined to further deepen its friendly relations with the Afghan nation and government."

At the same meeting, the new Ambassador of Afghanistan to Tehran Abdulghafour Lival presented his letter of credence to Rouhani and said, “the number of Afghan immigrants in Iran is higher than some other countries' population, and the Afghan government and nation appreciate the great Iranian nation’s hospitality."

Afghanistan is ready to develop cooperation and relations with Iran, he said, adding, “Afghanistan will not let any country to use its soil to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MAH/4695602/President.ir