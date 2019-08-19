Iran to renovate Afghanistan’s turbines

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to a steam power plant near Kabul, Afghanistan.

Iran is going to renovate and repair damaged electric transformers and turbines of power plants in Afghanistan due to the signed MoU between Iran and Afghanistan Electricity Company, Salehi said.

The first step is to repair two damaged gas turbines in Afghanistan, he added, saying that the renovation of the first turbine will be started next week.

He mentioned that the repair of the second turbine will begin after the renovation of the first one and making sure that it is working properly.

The repairs will be carried out in Afghanistan by Iranian specialists, he noted.

Salehi said that the renovation of damaged electric transformers will also start after the repair of two turbines.

Iran and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of electricity industry. In the MoU, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of "repairing the worn out power transmission equipment", "construction of armor lines", "synchronization of two countries' grids" and other issues related to the electricity industry.

The MoU was signed on Sunday in Kabul by the electricity and energy deputy of the Iranian energy minister Homayoun Haeri and the Director General of Tavanir Organization Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh on the Iranian side and Amanallah Ghaleb, the Director General of Afghanistan Electricity Company on the Afghan side.

