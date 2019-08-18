Afghan energy min. welcomes Iranian private sector investors

He said that Afghan government backs presence of Iranian investors wholeheartedly.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sunday and added, “up to the present time, five companies have made $370 million worth of investment in in this field in Afghanistan.”

However, Afghanistan is ready to take advantage of high capabilities of Iranian companies in this respect, the Afghan energy minister stressed.

Since only 40 percent of Afghan people has enjoyed electricity, this country is a profitable and lucrative market for Iranian companies working in the field of generation of electricity, he said, reiterated, “so, capable and competent Iranian companies can take advantage of this opportunity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to a recent joint commission meeting held between Iran and Afghanistan and added, “it was envisioned that a specialized Iranian delegation will travel to Afghanistan for feasibility studies of plans.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has high capacities in electricity sector, so that these capacities can be used in Afghanistan for generation of electricity.

Repairing and maintaining worn-out equipment, reconstructing generators sustained damages caused by Afghanistan war and assisting Afghanistan to develop and boost its electrical capabilities are a part of talks held with Iranian delegations, the minister added.

Afghan Minister of Water and Energy Mohammad Gul Khulmi termed electrical connection of neighboring countries ‘important’ and added, “this power connection will follow regional stability.”

MA/IRN83441267