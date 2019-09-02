Iran stands 1st in producing power transformers in ME

Presently, Iran is a leading country in the region in the field of manufacturing, repairing and maintain power transformers.

He pointed to the high potential and capacity of technical-engineering companies for participating in export markets and added, “as a representative of public sector, we will back activities of domestic companies in this field considerably.”

For his part, member of power syndicate Arash Aqaeifar pointed to Iran’s accessibility to the technology of manufacturing and renovating various types of power and distribution transformers and added, “presently, Iranian expert engineers say the final word in the Middle East region in the field of producing, repairing and maintaining these types of transformers.”

Low cost for repair and maintenance of these types of transformer and also industrial electromotor are of the salient strengths of Iranian transformer industry, he said, adding, “to date, repair and maintenance services of transformer in Iran is done at one-third cost lower than the other regional competitors.”

Offering after-sales services and using high-quality parts and equipment in the repair and maintenance of power transformers are of the other strengths of domestic companies in this regard, all of these cases caused the country to enjoy high potential for turning into a hub for repairing various types of transformer and electromotor in the Middle East region, he added.

