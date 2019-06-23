Chabahar port’s non-oil exports up by 100% in Q1

The Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization Behrouz Aghaei made the remarks on Sunday and added, “loading and unloading goods increased considerably after the inauguration of first phase of Shahid Rajaei Port of Chabahar. The loading and unloading operations of various types of oil- and non-oil products in Chabahar Port registered a 37 percent growth since the beginning of this year as compared to the same period last year.”

He further noted that loading and unloading operation of oil products in this period increased by 69 percent while the export of non-oil products showed a considerable 100 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The director general of provincial Ports and Maritime Organization added that the number of inbound vessels, above 100,000 tons, has experienced a 29 percent hike in the first three months of the current year as compared to the same period of last year.

