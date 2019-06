According to Ali Yousefi Manesh, head of Mazandaran's Customs Department, the exported commodities mainly included dairy products worth $24.9 million, ice cream worth $9.97 million and cement worth over $5.16 million.

Iraq, Russia, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, UAE and Turkmenistan were Mazandaran’s main export destinations during the period.

The province exported close to $700 million worth of goods in the fiscal year March 2017-18.

