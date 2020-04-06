Loading, unloading in Bushehr port up 140% despite coronavirus outbreak: official

According to him, 1,030 TEU of goods have been loaded and unloaded in the said time in the port, while Iran's trade transactions have been severely hit by Covid-19 as of its outbreak and its joint land borders with neighboring countries have halted their operation.

"Non-oil exports have increased by 100 percent, compared to the same time last year, with loading and unloading over 100,000 tons of goods," he added.

"Some over 1,000-ton-ships harbored at Bushehr port in these 15 days, which shows a growth of 23 percent, year-on-year," he added.

The outbreak of coronavirus and imposition of restrictions for transit of vessels and ships in borders of the country has caused a significant 55 percent slump in loading and unloading of goods at ports as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistics of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 2.86 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in ports of the country from March 20 to April 4, 2020, showing a considerable 55.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

PMO report also pointed out that loading and unloading operations in the containerized sector, dry bulk, liquid bulk, general cargo and oil products have decreased 80, 40, 76, 70 and 52 percent respectively.

Some 6.41 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in ports of the country last year [ended March 19, 2020].

MNA/IRN83741101