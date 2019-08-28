Non-oil exports from Chabahar Port grows 100% in 5 months

According to him, Loading and unloading of oil and non-oil products have grown 41 percent year-on-year, in the said time.

As Aghaie announced in late June, Non-oil exports from Chabahar Port increased 100 percent in the first three months of the current year (March 21 – June 21), showing a significant 100 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

“Loading and unloading goods increased considerably after the inauguration of first phase of Shahid Rajaei Port of Chabahar. The loading and unloading operations of various types of oil- and non-oil products in Chabahar Port registered a 37 percent growth since the beginning of this year as compared to the same period last year,” he said at the time.

Chabahar Port is a seaport in Chabahar located in southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman. It serves as Iran's only oceanic port, and consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

After years of negotiations, Iran has awarded the development project of its strategic Chabahar port to India, and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port.

Last November, the United States announced that it would grant a sanctions waiver for the Iranian-Indian port project at Chabahar.

Chabahar Port’s exemption from the new round of the U.S. sanctions on Iran is an opportunity for development of transit via this port, according to Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Head Mohammad Rastad.

This port’s exemption from the sanctions provides the opportunity for benefitting from the potentials and infrastructures of Chabahar which will definitely boost exports and imports, Rastad said, adding that it would be an achievement for the country’s economy.

