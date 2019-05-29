24/7 operations underway at Chabahar Port

Five ships, carrying essential goods such as sugar, rapeseeds, corn, barley, soybean, and soybean meal have entered the strategic port in the past few days, making the authorities extend the activity hours to handle the loading and unloading processes.

Lying along the Sea of Oman, Chabahar is considered as a gateway to golden opportunities for trade, especially by India, Iran and Afghanistan with Central Asian countries.

According to Hossein Shahdadi, the deputy head of Sistan and Baluchestan province’s Ports and Maritime Department, Chabahar’s throughput has during the first two months of current fiscal (March 21-May 21) rose 30% compared to the same period of the past year.

The official added that Chabahar is now ready for on-time unloading of essential goods required inside the country.

He further underlined the port’s various advantages for exports and imports as well as transit of commodities.

Last November, the United States announced that it would grant a sanctions waiver for the Iranian-Indian port project at Chabahar. The exemption from the new round of the US sanctions is an opportunity for the development of transit via this port, Shahdadi noted.

