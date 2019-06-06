  1. Economy
6 June 2019 - 13:31

Transit of Afghanistan’s dried nuts to India ‘possible’ via Chabahar port

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Head of Chabahar’s Shahid Kalantari Port Mojtaba Mohammadzadeh on Wednesday revealed the readiness of Chabahar Port for exporting refrigerated products and transit of dried nuts of Afghanistan to India.

To pave suitable ways for exporting agricultural and fishery products and helping promotion of domestic products, refrigerated containers have been constructed in Shahid Kalantari Port in Chabahar in order to export refrigerated products to abroad, he maintained.

He pointed to neighborliness of Shahid Kalantari Port of Chabahar with Free Trade-Industrial Zone Organization and added, “in line with guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the year named after “Boosting Domestic Production”, suitable ways have been paved for producing and exporting these products through the cooperation and collaboration of the two organizations in line with creating processing centers, packaging agricultural and fishery products.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the key and strategic role of Chabahar Port in providing a safe and affordable connection to the landlocked countries such as Afghanistan and reiterated, “Chabahar port has paved suitable ways for Afghan traders and merchants to promote their trade and business activities more than before.”

Accordingly, Afghan traders can take advantages of facilities provided for them in Chabahar port to transit and export their products overseas, he stressed.

In the current week, several refrigerated containers, carrying Afghanistan’s dried nuts and exports date, were forwarded to India via Shahid Kalantari port in Chabahar, Mohammadzadeh stated.

