Ukraine settlement impossible without addressing EU security

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – The Ukrainian conflict’s comprehensive resolution is impossible without taking into account issues of pan-European security, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Definitely, a comprehensive resolution, a long-term resolution, a vital resolution [of the Ukrainian conflict] is impossible without the thorough consideration of security issues on the continent," he said according to TASS. 

In December 2021, before the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Moscow initiated a package of agreements on integrated security in Europe. Russia has offered draft agreements with the United States and with each NATO member state. Europe turned down Moscow’s initiatives in an offensive manner, while the United States refused to consider proposals as part of the whole package.

One of the ensuing consequences as a result of the Western powers' rejection of the principle of integral security was the attack by the Kiev regime on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), which were unrecognized at that moment. In February 2022, Russia decided to defend the peaceful population of Donbas, while Europe and the United States opted to support the Kiev regime.

