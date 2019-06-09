Roads minister elaborates rail transit priorities

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries & Equipment (RAILEXPO 2019), Eslami named holding talks with Iraqi side on selecting a contractor for Shalamcheh-Basra railway (construction of a 32 km railway inside Iraq from Shalamcheh to Basra) besides conducting negotiations with domestic and foreign investors to run railway projects including Chabahar-Zahedan railway and Isfahan Bafgh railway.

Noting that the volume of activities is ever-increasing in the railway sector, the minister underlined that the US sanctions should be converted into an opportunity to reach a prosperous economy.

The RAILEXPO 2019 is being held from 9-12 June at Tehran International Exhibition and under the patronage of Iran's Ministry of Road and Urban Development and full support of RAI.

The exhibition is attended by high-ranking Iranian authorities including ministers of road and urban development, industry, mine and trade, the head of RAI and also top managers from Iranian Railways. As reported, officials and representatives from railway companies of Europe, Asia, Middle East and CIS regions may also take part in the event.

