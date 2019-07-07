India seeks to increase volume of goods exchanged at Iran’s Chabahar port: Envoy

The Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra made the remarks in a meeting with directors of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Sunday.

Dharmendra said in a meeting that Chabahar has become a new symbol of Iran-India relationship, stressing that his country will spare not efforts to operationalize the EXIM bank in Iran.

The diplomat added that India is committed to solving problems and removing barriers to trade at Chabahar port.

Behrooz Aghaee, the Director General of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, for his part, stressed the need for gaining the trust of Iranian and Indian business people and investors in Chabahar port.

Aghaee expressed the readiness of his organization to form a joint working group comprised of Iranian and Indian experts to supervise the progress of joint projects.

He said that commodities such as wheat, corn and livestock were imported through the Chabahar port last year and there were discounts for shipping lines that unloaded their goods in the port.

