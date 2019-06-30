Free zones, gateway for promoting economic ties between Iran, India

He pointed to the salient advantage of Iranian free zones in the field of attraction of foreign investment and added, “these zones are the gateway for developing and promoting Iran’s cultural and economic relationship with other countries especially India.

North-South Corridor is the lifeline of trade and economic relations between the two countries of Iran and India, so that this corridor can play an important role in export of Indian manufactured products to the lucrative markets of countries in north and east Europe, he stated.

Location of Chabahar and Anzali free zones as entry and exit origin of North-South Corridor and legal exemptions of these zones will play a significant role in the development of ties between Iran and India, he stressed.

The two countries of Iran and India are the oldest and most influential countries of human civilizations in the course of history which played a significant role in the promotion of qualitative and quantitative level of human civilization, Mir-Hosseini added.

Considering the history of activity and programs that the Association have launched since its establishment in line with developing and deepening cultural, social and scientific relations between the two countries, it can be said that free zones are the first hubs for presence of Indian investors for producing and exporting their products to the domestic and regional markets, member of Iran-India Friendship Association emphasized.

