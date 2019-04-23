Zobahan beats Al-Wasl, Esteghlal loses to Al-Hilal at 2019 AFC Champions League

At the Group A of the 2019 AFC Champions League, Iran’s Zobahan FC took on UAE’s Al-Wasl at Foolad Shahr Stadium in Isfahan in central Iran and the match ended with a 2-0 result for the Iranian team. Zobahan had gained a 3-1 victory over Al-Wasl in their first match at the group stage of the Asian competitions.

Zobahan tops Group A with 10 points, 4 points ahead of Saudi Al-Nassr, and look set to make their first knockout appearance since 2016.

The second leg match between Esteghlal and Al-Hilal at the Group C of 2019 AFC Champions League was held at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Tuesday and it ended with a one goal for the Saudi side. In the first encounter, the Iranian Esteghlal had beaten its Saudi rival 2-1.

Another Iranian representative in the Asian competitions Perspolis Tehran lost to Saudi Al-Ahli 2-1 in their return match on Monday while the Iranian team had won their first face-off 2-0.

