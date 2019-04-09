Iran’s Perspolis beats S Arabia's Al-Ahli 2-0 at AFC Champions League

The match between the Iranian giants Perspolis and Saudi football team Al-Ahli in the Group D of the 2019 AFC Champions League was held at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE, this evening and ended 2-0 for the Iranian side.

This win helps Perspolis, as the vice-champion of the last edition of the Asian championships, keep its hopes alive to advance from the group stage to the next level, while it is currently standing in the third place in its group with 4 points after Uzbek Pakhtakor and Qatari Al Sadd with 5 and 4 points, respectively.

Persepolis manager Branko Ivankovic told Mehr news agency last month that main aim of his team was to advance to the next stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League despite poor results in its first two matches in the group stage.

Yesterday, two other Iranian teams of Esteghlal Tehran (Group C) and Zobahan (Group A) beat their opponents at the same competitions. Zobahan is currently at the top of its group while Esteghlal kept its hopes alive to advance to the next stage after the victory over Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 2-1.

KI