The Iranian football club of Zobahan in the Group A of the 2019 AFC Champions League took on the Saudi Al-Nassr on Monday and the match ended with a 3-2 for the Iranian side.

This was Zobahan’s second match in the group stage of the Asian competitions after its 0-0 draw in its first match versus the Iraqi Al-Zawra last Monday.

In another match in the Group A, Al-Zawra trounced Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates 5-0.

