Iran's Zob Ahan, Saudi's Al Nassr match new date, venue announced

The match was originally slated to be held on Tuesday in Iraq's Karbala, but was postponed by AFC’s decision.

"The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the center of all its decisions," the international body said in an earlier statement.

The Karbala Sports City had witnessed unfortunate scenes when Zob Ahan knocked out home side Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League earlier this month with the Iraqi club’s fans entering the stadium and attacking a few of the Zob Ahan players.

Both Zob Ahan and Al Nassr have already booked a spot in the Round of 16 of the ACL 2019 collecting 11 and nine points respectively in Group A.

