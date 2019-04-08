Iran's Zobahan wins UAE's Al-Wasl 3-1 at AFC Champions League

As the 3rd week of the AFC Champions League began on Monday, Iran’s Zobahan FC took on United Arab Emirates' Al-Wasl at Zabeel Stadion stadium in Dubai and won against its rival 3-1 to take one step closer to advance to the next stage.

With this win, Zobahan has now collected 7 points to top the Group A of the competitions.

Another Iranian representative in the Group C of Asian Champions League, Esteghlal Tehran ended the first half of its match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 2-0 to remain hopeful to advance from the group stage.

KI