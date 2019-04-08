  1. Sports
8 April 2019 - 22:44

Iran's Zobahan wins UAE's Al-Wasl 3-1 at AFC Champions League

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s Zobahan FC gained a 3-1 victory against United Arab Emirates Al-Wasl to top its group at the 2019 AFC Champions League.

As the 3rd week of the AFC Champions League began on Monday, Iran’s Zobahan FC took on United Arab Emirates' Al-Wasl at Zabeel Stadion stadium in Dubai and won against its rival 3-1 to take one step closer to advance to the next stage.

With this win, Zobahan has now collected 7 points to top the Group A of the competitions.

Another Iranian representative in the  Group C of Asian Champions League, Esteghlal Tehran ended the first half of its match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 2-0 to remain hopeful to advance from the group stage.

