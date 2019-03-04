Iran’s Zobahan draws with Iraq’s Al-Zawra in AFC Champions League

The AFC Champions League began on Monday by group play in the first group.

The second match in the Group I between the Iranian Zobahan and the Iraqi Al-Zawra was held at the Fulad Shahr Stadium in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

While the Iranian side staged several attacks on the post of the Iraqi opponent, the Al-Zawra’s goalkeeper shined during the match and kept the post of his team closed to frustrate the Iranian team until the end.

Zobahan managed to reach the group's stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League by beating Al Kuwait SC at the second preliminary round of the competitions 1-0.

The first match in the same group between Al Wasl Emirates Club and Saudi Al-Nasr team at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai ended 1-0 for the Emirati side.

