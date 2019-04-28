Esteghlal FC reportedly suspends Winfried Schäfer till season end

Winfried and his son, Sascha Oliver Schäfer, have been suspended till the end of the season, Varzesh3 website reported. As the German coach’s contract expires at the end of next season, Esteghlal managers are trying to agree with him to end his contract sooner.

Farhad Majidi, a fans' favorite and Schäfer’s assistant, is going to be the caretaker coach of the team in the remaining games of the season both in Iran Professional League and in the AFC Champions League.

Esteghlal has almost lost hope to gain IPL title with a 1-0 Saturday loss to 5th ranked Padided. The Blues now have 50 points and stand third in the table, 6 points behind their arch-rival Persepolis.

The Tehran-based team has been eliminated from this season’s Hazfi Cup. Esteghlal is also seated third in Group C of ACL with 4 points, having a faint hope to advance to the round of 16.

MAH