12 March 2019 - 22:10

Perspolis beaten by Al Sadd, Esteghlal draws vs Al Ain at AFC Champions League

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Persepolis FC lost to Qatari Al Sadd and Esteghlal drew against UAE’s Al Ain in Groups C and D of the AFC Champions League 2019 on Tuesday.

Iranian giants Persepolis FC faced Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd FC in a Group D encounter in the AFC Champions League 2019 on Tuesday.

The match which was held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha ended with a 0-1 for the Qatari side.

Another Iranian representative giants Esteghlal Tehran FC drew 1-1 in a home match versus UAE’s Al Ain in the Group C of AFC Champions League.

The third Iranian representative in the competitions Zobahan Isfahan gained a 3-2 victory against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr yesterday.

