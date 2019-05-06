Perspolis, Esteghlal have to leave AFC Champions League 2019 early

The vice-champion of the 2018 AFC Champions League lost to Uzbek Pakhtakor 1-0 in the return match of the Group D of the 2019 AFC Champions League and failed to achieve enough points to advance to the next stage.

Another Iranian giant team Esteghlal took on Al-Duhail of Qatar in the Group C for the second leg of their match and the play ended with a 1-1 draw. The Tehranian team needed a win to secure a place in the next stage.

Therefore, Zobahan is the only remaining Iranian football team at the 2019 Asian competitions. The Isfahanis top their group A with ten points.

KI