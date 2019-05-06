  1. Politics
6 May 2019 - 23:00

Perspolis, Esteghlal have to leave AFC Champions League 2019 early

Perspolis, Esteghlal have to leave AFC Champions League 2019 early

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Both Esteghlal and Perspolis, or as they are better known in Iran as Reds and Blues have faced an early departure from AFC Champions League 2019 after they failed to gain required points at the group stage.

The vice-champion of the 2018 AFC Champions League lost to Uzbek Pakhtakor 1-0 in the return match of the Group D of the 2019 AFC Champions League and failed to achieve enough points to advance to the next stage.

Another Iranian giant team Esteghlal took on Al-Duhail of Qatar in the Group C for the second leg of their match and the play ended with a 1-1 draw. The Tehranian team needed a win to secure a place in the next stage.

Therefore, Zobahan is the only remaining Iranian football team at the 2019 Asian competitions. The Isfahanis top their group A with ten points.

KI

News Code 144945
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News