Iran’s Zobahan loses 2-1 to Saudi Al-Ittihad at AFC Champions League

The match between Iranian Zobahan FC and Saudi Al-Ittihad FC ended minutes ago in Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE with a 2-1 victory for the Saudi team.

Despite today’s defeat, the Iranian side can keep its hopes alive for the return match in Iran.

Zobahan is the sole Iranian football club that advanced to the round 16 of AFC Champions League.

Both Iranian giants Perspolis and Esteghlal-e Tehran left the tournament early after failing to gain enough points in the group stage.

