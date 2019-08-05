  1. Sports
Iran’s Zobahan loses 2-1 to Saudi Al-Ittihad at AFC Champions League

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iran's Zobahan FC conceded a 2-1 defeat to its Saudi Arabian rival Al-Ittihad FC in the first leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16.

The match between Iranian Zobahan FC and Saudi Al-Ittihad FC ended minutes ago in Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE with a 2-1 victory for the Saudi team.

Despite today’s defeat, the Iranian side can keep its hopes alive for the return match in Iran.

Zobahan is the sole Iranian football club that advanced to the round 16 of AFC Champions League.

Both Iranian giants Perspolis and Esteghlal-e Tehran left the tournament early after failing to gain enough points in the group stage.

