The Iranian Zobahan football club took on Kuwaiti Al Kuwait SC on Tuesday at the second preliminary round of AFC Champions League 2019.

The Iranian side won the match with 1-0 results at extra time. Osaguona Ighodaro scored the only goal of the match at the 110 minute.

With this result, Zobahan has now advanced to the playoff stage against Al-Gharafa. The winner of the match will advance to the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2019.

KI/4540634