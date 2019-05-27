Zob Ahan leaves Iran for Qatar

The two teams will confront each other in their last match in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League at the Grand Hamad Stadium while both have already secured the two qualifying spots from Group A.

The match was originally slated to be held last Tuesday in Iraq's Karbala, but was postponed by AFC’s decision.

"The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the center of all its decisions," the international body said in an earlier statement on May 22.

During their previous five games, Zob Ahan and Al Nassr have collected 11 and nine points respectively and the result of their May 29 confrontation will decide the table topper.

In the first-leg match, Zob Ahan had gained victory with a dramatic 3-2 win over its Arab rival in March in Dubai, the UAE.

Zob Ahan is the only Iranian team still present in this year’s ACL. Esteghlal and Persepolis were both eliminated before the end of the group stage games.

