Iran’s Zobahan beats Al-Gharafa in 2019 AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs

The 2019 AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs were played from 5 to 19 February 2019. A total of 27 teams competed in the qualifying play-offs to decide eight of the 32 places in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League.

From Iran, two football teams of Zobahan and Saipa faced two Qatari teams of Al-Gharafa and Al-Rayyan, respectively, on Tuesday. While Zobahan defeated its Qatari rival 3-2, Saipa lost to its opponent Al-Rayyan 3-1.

Zobahan has now advanced to the group stage of 2019 AFC Champions League, while Saipa failed to reach the competitions. Therefore, Zobahan along with Perspolis and Esteghlal will represent Iran in the competitions.

The 2019 AFC Champions League is the 38th edition of Asia's premier club football tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the 17th under the current AFC Champions League title.

