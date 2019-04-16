Parl. approves bill to retaliate US terrorist designation of IRGC

Of the 256 present members, 204 voted in favor and against while no one abstained.

According to the ratified bill, American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), are recognized as a terrorist organization and any information, financial, technological, and etc. aid to them would be identified as a terrorist measure.

In addition, the Iranian government is required to protect all the legal and real individuals who cooperate with IRGC in and out of the country borders against the probable legal and spiritual harms created by US enlistment of IRGC as a terrorist group.

The government is also called on to neutralize US measure by negotiating the issue with international bodies besides mutual and trilateral talks with other countries.

As reported, the national security committee of the Parliament has 15 bills on agenda against US hostile actions which urge the government to follow up on the required measures in this field.

The bill on protecting domestic economy against US was submitted to the Presiding board of the Parliament, today.

The committee approved the double urgency bill on retaliating the US’ act of enlisting IRGC as a terrorist organization on Monday evening.

It also finalized the report on US’ violations of human rights during the past year.

