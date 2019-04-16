  1. Politics
Instagram blocks accounts of Iranian military commanders under US pressures

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Several accounts on Instagram attributed to Iranian military officials have been removed after the US blacklisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The accounts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the Commander of IRGC Quds Force,Major General Qasem Soleimani, the chief of the human resources department of Iran's Public Conscription Organization Brigadier General Moussa Kamali, the former head of Iran’s Broadcasting Organization Ezzat Zarghami have been erased by Instagram, according to a report by Mehr.

Among the blocked accounts, there is also the account of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has held several position in the Islamic Establishment so far, including the mayor of the capital Tehran as well as the chief commander of Iran’s Polic.

