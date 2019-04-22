Pro-IRGC motion to counter US blacklisting returned to nat. security cmte.

On Monday, the Iranian Parliament addressed the details of a double-urgency bill in support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after the US designated the elite force as “a foreign terrorist organization.”

The general outlines of the motion were approved by the legislature on April 16, with 204 votes in favor, two against, and no abstentions.

In today’s session, the Iranian MPs agreed to forward the bill to the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee with 185 votes in favor, 13 against, and one abstention out of 222 members present.

Speaker Ali Larijani said the national security committee is now required to hold an extraordinary meeting to review the motion and clear out the ambiguities in it. Parliament will then put the revised motion on agenda in Tuesday's session, he added.

The bill features 13 articles, condemning the US move as counterproductive to regional and international peace and stability, and calling for the reciprocally designation of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as “a terrorist organization,” among others.

MS/IRN83286775