US makes blacklisting Iran's IRGC official

The United States officially designated Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, according to a notice published in the US Federal Register on Monday, Reuters has reported.

The last week's US terrorist designation of IRGC sparked wide condemnation in Iran, and a number of other countries. Shortly after the US administration's announcement, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, in retaliation, recognized the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organization.

KI/4591826