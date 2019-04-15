  1. Politics
15 April 2019 - 21:23

US makes blacklisting Iran's IRGC official

US makes blacklisting Iran's IRGC official

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) –The United States on Monday has made official its hostile and illegal move in designating the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

The United States officially designated Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, according to a notice published in the US Federal Register on Monday, Reuters has reported.

The last week's US terrorist designation of IRGC sparked wide condemnation in Iran, and a number of other countries. Shortly after the US administration's announcement, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, in retaliation,  recognized the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organization.

KI/4591826

News Code 144157

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News