US terrorist designation of IRGC suggests ineffectiveness of sanctions: Hatami

Amir Hatami, the Iranian Defense Minister, made the remarks during an open session in the Iranian Parliament which was held to approve the bill proposed by government entitled “the reciprocal action against the designation of IRGC as a terrorist organization by the United States.”

Of the 206 lawmakers present in today’s open session at the Parliament, some 204 voted in favor, only 2 voted against, while none abstained.

Hatami said the Great Satan (US) has been conspiring against the Islamic Republic of Iran while the Iranian nation has always come out victorious.

The defense minister also said that the US terrorist designation of IRGC will also fail as it will be dealt with the culture of martyrdom and resistance resulted from the Islamic Revolution.

“The IRGC is a glorious defense institution that along with its comrades in the Army and other forces has played a significant role in securing and preserving the territorial integrity and independence of the country and supporting the oppressed people of the region against the terrorists,” he added.

He said that the western sanctions have had adverse effect and have brought deterrence power and self-sufficiency to Iran.

Hatami further described the US move in designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization as illegal and against the international law, which caught the international community.

